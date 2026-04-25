Aaron Gordon Injury: Headed to locker room

Gordon went back to the locker room during the third quarter of Saturday's Game 4 versus the Timberwolves with an undisclosed injury, Anthony Slater of ESPN.com reports.

It's unclear exactly what Gordon is dealing with, but he was playing through a left calf issue, so maybe he had a flare-up. We should get more info soon, but if Gordon needs to miss time, that would open up minutes for Tim Hardaway and Spencer Jones.