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Aaron Gordon Injury: Iffy for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Gordon is questionable for Friday's game versus Oklahoma City due to right hamstring injury management.

The Nuggets are deciding whether or not to hold Gordon out for maintenance reasons Friday. Depending upon whose available for Denver, Tim Hardaway and Bruce Brown could be thrust into very significant roles against the Thunder.

Aaron Gordon
Denver Nuggets
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