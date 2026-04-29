Aaron Gordon headshot

Aaron Gordon Injury: Iffy for Game 6

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Gordon (calf) is listed as questionable for Thursday's Game 6 of the Western Conference first-round series against the Timberwolves.

Gordon missed Games 3 and 5 due to left calf tightness and may remain out for Thursday's win-or-go-home matchup. The veteran forward logged only 23 minutes in Game 4, so even if he's cleared to suit up Thursday, he could operate under a minutes restriction.

Aaron Gordon
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aaron Gordon See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aaron Gordon See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 27
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 27
Author Image
Joe Mayo
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 27
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 27
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 25
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 25
Author Image
Dan Bruno
4 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, April 23
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, April 23
Author Image
Alex Barutha
6 days ago