Aaron Gordon Injury: Iffy for Game 6

Gordon (calf) is listed as questionable for Thursday's Game 6 of the Western Conference first-round series against the Timberwolves.

Gordon missed Games 3 and 5 due to left calf tightness and may remain out for Thursday's win-or-go-home matchup. The veteran forward logged only 23 minutes in Game 4, so even if he's cleared to suit up Thursday, he could operate under a minutes restriction.