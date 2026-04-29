Aaron Gordon Injury: Iffy for Game 6
Gordon (calf) is listed as questionable for Thursday's Game 6 of the Western Conference first-round series against the Timberwolves.
Gordon missed Games 3 and 5 due to left calf tightness and may remain out for Thursday's win-or-go-home matchup. The veteran forward logged only 23 minutes in Game 4, so even if he's cleared to suit up Thursday, he could operate under a minutes restriction.
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