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Aaron Gordon Injury: Iffy for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Gordon is questionable for Monday's Game 5 against the Timberwolves due to left calf tightness.

Gordon has been dealing with the left calf issue for some time, and even exited Game 4 briefly due to the issue. If he is unable to go, Tim Hardaway and Spencer Jones could see expanded roles.

Aaron Gordon
Denver Nuggets
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