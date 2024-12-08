Fantasy Basketball
Aaron Gordon Injury: Likely available Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 8, 2024

Gordon (calf) is probable for Sunday's game against the Hawks.

Gordon will likely play Sunday after taking a seat for the first half of Denver's back-to-back set for injury management. The veteran has started his last two appearances after coming off the bench during his return from a multi-week absence. During those starts, Gordon has totaled 33 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists.

Aaron Gordon
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
