Aaron Gordon Injury: Likely available Sunday
Gordon (calf) is probable for Sunday's game against the Hawks.
Gordon will likely play Sunday after taking a seat for the first half of Denver's back-to-back set for injury management. The veteran has started his last two appearances after coming off the bench during his return from a multi-week absence. During those starts, Gordon has totaled 33 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now