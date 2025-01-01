Aaron Gordon Injury: Likely out through weekend

Gordon (calf) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Atlanta and coach Michael Malone said he isn't expected to play in either leg of the Nuggets' back-to-back that starts Friday, Vic Lombardi of Altitude Sports reports.

Gordon has already missed three games due to a right calf strain, and his return doesn't appear to be imminent. While Malone's statement doesn't officially rule Gordon out through the weekend, fantasy managers should seek out a replacement.