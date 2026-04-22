Aaron Gordon headshot

Aaron Gordon Injury: Likely to play in Game 3

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Gordon (calf) is listed as probable for Thursday's Game 3 against the Timberwolves.

Gordon is dealing with left calf tightness but is still likely to suit up for Game 3 in Minnesota. Through two first-round games, the veteran forward has averaged 12.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 33.0 minutes per contest.

Aaron Gordon
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aaron Gordon See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aaron Gordon See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 20
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 18
Author Image
Dan Bruno
4 days ago
How to Win Underdog's NBA Playoff Best Ball: 2026 Rankings & Strategy You Need
NBA
How to Win Underdog's NBA Playoff Best Ball: 2026 Rankings & Strategy You Need
Author Image
Ryan Pohle
5 days ago
NBA Players Who Have Never Won a Championship: Best Active Players Without a Ring in 2026 Playoffs
NBA
NBA Players Who Have Never Won a Championship: Best Active Players Without a Ring in 2026 Playoffs
Author Image
Thomas Leary
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 10
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
12 days ago