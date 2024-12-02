Aaron Gordon Injury: Likely to play Tuesday vs. Warriors

Gordon (calf) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against Golden State.

Gordon returned from a 10-game absence due to a right calf strain Sunday against the Clippers, and he finished with 10 points, four assists, one rebound and one steal over 24 minutes in a reserve role. It's unclear whether Gordon will supplant Peyton Watson (groin) in the Nuggets' starting lineup for Tuesday's NBA Cup game.