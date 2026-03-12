Aaron Gordon Injury: Listed as questionable
Gordon (hamstring) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Spurs.
The Nuggets are thinking about holding Gordon out for hamstring injury management during the second half of their back-to-back. A potential absence for Gordon would vacate some playing time for the likes of Tim Hardaway, Bruce Brown and Cameron Johnson.
