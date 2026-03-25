Aaron Gordon headshot

Aaron Gordon Injury: Listed as questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Gordon is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks due to right hamstring injury management.

With Wednesday being the second leg of Denver's back-to-back set, the team is considering holding Gordon out of action for maintenance purposes. Peyton Watson (hamstring) is also a question mark to play versus Dallas, so both Tim Hardaway and Bruce Brown could be in line for an expanded role.

Aaron Gordon
Denver Nuggets
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