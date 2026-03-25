Aaron Gordon Injury: Listed as questionable
Gordon is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks due to right hamstring injury management.
With Wednesday being the second leg of Denver's back-to-back set, the team is considering holding Gordon out of action for maintenance purposes. Peyton Watson (hamstring) is also a question mark to play versus Dallas, so both Tim Hardaway and Bruce Brown could be in line for an expanded role.
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