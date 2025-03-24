Aaron Gordon Injury: Not expected to play Monday

Head coach Michael Malone said that he doesn't expect Gordon (calf) to play in Monday's game against the Bulls, Brendan Vogt of TheDNVR.com reports.

Gordon is expected to miss the second half of the club's back-to-back set due to right calf injury management and a left ankle sprain. If the 29-year-old joins Nikola Jokic (ankle) on the sideline, DeAndre Jordan, Peyton Watson and Zeke Nnaji will likely see an uptick in playing time.