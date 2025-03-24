Fantasy Basketball
Aaron Gordon headshot

Aaron Gordon Injury: Not expected to play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2025

Head coach Michael Malone said that he doesn't expect Gordon (calf) to play in Monday's game against the Bulls, Brendan Vogt of TheDNVR.com reports.

Gordon is expected to miss the second half of the club's back-to-back set due to right calf injury management and a left ankle sprain. If the 29-year-old joins Nikola Jokic (ankle) on the sideline, DeAndre Jordan, Peyton Watson and Zeke Nnaji will likely see an uptick in playing time.

Aaron Gordon
Denver Nuggets
