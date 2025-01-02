Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Aaron Gordon headshot

Aaron Gordon Injury: Officially ruled out for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 2, 2025

Gordon (calf) has been ruled out of Friday's matchup against the Spurs, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports.

Gordon has been officially ruled out for his fifth consecutive outing due to a right calf strain. Coach Michael Malone said Thursday that the veteran forward likely won't return for the second leg of the club's back-to-back set against the Spurs on Saturday, according to Vic Lombardi of Altitude Sports. Russell Westbrook and Peyton Watson should continue to see a bump in minutes during Gordon's absence.

Aaron Gordon
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now