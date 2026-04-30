Aaron Gordon Injury: Out for Game 6
Gordon is out for Thursday's Game 6 against the Timberwolves, Anthony Slater of ESPN.com reports.
Gordon attempted to warm up ahead of Thursday's clash, but he's not feeling healthy enough to give it a go. Spencer Jones stepped into the starting lineup in Gordon's place in Game 5 and should be considered the favorite to start again in Game 6.
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