Aaron Gordon Injury: Out for Sunday
Gordon (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves.
Gordon will miss a 15th consecutive contest as he continues to recover from a right hamstring strain. While Friday was initially targeted as the earliest possible return date for the veteran forward, the team has not yet provided an updated timeline after announcing on Jan. 29 that the forward would be re-evaluated in 4-to-6 weeks.
