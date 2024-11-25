Aaron Gordon Injury: Out indefinitely
Coach Michael Malone said Monday that Gordon (calf) doesn't have a set timetable for a return and the Nuggets will remain cautious with him, Nuggets beat writer Matt Brooks reports.
Gordon hasn't returned to game action since aggravating the right calf strain in the Nov. 4 win over Toronto. Before Nov. 4, the 29-year-old averaged 17.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 0.8 steals in 34.7 minutes per game over his first six regular-season appearances. In Gordon's absence, Peyton Watson (hip) and Julian Strawther should both continue to see an uptick in playing time.
