Aaron Gordon Injury: Out Sunday
Gordon (calf) is out for Sunday's game against the Warriors, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports.
Gordon was a late addition to the injury report due to a left calf injury, and he will not suit up for Sunday's contest. Peyton Watson, Cameron Johnson and Spencer Jones will look to fill the void left in Gordon's absence.
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