Aaron Gordon Injury: Practices Tuesday
Gordon (calf) practiced in full Tuesday, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports.
Gordon is trending in the right direction after missing Sunday's game against Golden State. Additionally, coach David Adelman said he's hopeful to have Gordon back in the lineup to face Utah on Wednesday.
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