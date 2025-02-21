Aaron Gordon Injury: Probable for Saturday

Gordon (calf) has been listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Lakers.

Gordon has been managing a right calf injury for quite some time, but it doesn't appear it'll keep him off the floor Saturday against the visiting Lakers. The veteran big man has put up decent numbers this season for Denver, averaging 12.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game, shooting 50.7 percent from the floor and a career-high 41.6 percent from beyond the arc.