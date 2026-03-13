Aaron Gordon Injury: Probable for Saturday
Gordon (hamstring) is probable for Saturday's game against the Lakers.
Gordon is set to return from a one-game absence Saturday, which will likely result in Spencer Jones heading back to the second unit. Check back for official confirmation on Gordon's status closer to Saturday's tipoff.
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