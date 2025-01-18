Aaron Gordon Injury: Probable for Sunday

Gordon (calf) is probable for Sunday's game against Orlando.

Gordon continues to manage soreness in his right calf. He returned from a one-game absence Friday against the Heat, finishing with 16 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one turnover in 22 minutes. He could have a similar role off the bench Sunday as the Nuggets continue to ease him back into things.