Aaron Gordon headshot

Aaron Gordon Injury: Questionable against New Orleans

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 4, 2025 at 3:07pm

Gordon (calf) has been listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans.

Gordon missed Monday's win against the Pelicans while nursing his right calf injury. However, he might be able to get back on the floor for the Nuggets for the team's second straight game against New Orleans, which would improve the squad's chance of coming out on top against the injury-riddled Pelicans in Denver.

Aaron Gordon
Denver Nuggets
