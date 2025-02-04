Aaron Gordon Injury: Questionable against New Orleans
Gordon (calf) has been listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans.
Gordon missed Monday's win against the Pelicans while nursing his right calf injury. However, he might be able to get back on the floor for the Nuggets for the team's second straight game against New Orleans, which would improve the squad's chance of coming out on top against the injury-riddled Pelicans in Denver.
