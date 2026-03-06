Aaron Gordon Injury: Questionable for Friday
Gordon (hamstring) is questionable for Friday's game versus the Knicks.
Sam Amick of The Athletic reported Wednesday that Gordon was looking to make his return Friday, so he feels closer to probable than questionable. Managers can expect to get official confirmation on Gordon's status closer to tipoff, but if he is able to get back out there, there will be less opportunity for Zeke Nnaji, Cameron Johnson and Julian Strawther.
