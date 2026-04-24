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Aaron Gordon Injury: Questionable for Game 4

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2026 at 3:02pm

Gordon (calf) is listed as questionable for Saturday's Game 4 against the Timberwolves.

Gordon is in danger of missing a second straight game due to left calf tightness. If the veteran forward is not cleared to play, Spencer Jones, Tim Hardaway and Zeke Nnaji would be candidates for increased playing time.

Aaron Gordon
Denver Nuggets
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