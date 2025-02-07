Aaron Gordon Injury: Questionable for Saturday

Gordon (calf) has been listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Suns.

Gordon continues to manage a right calf issue, which could result in him missing Saturday's game on the road in Phoenix. The veteran big man has started the last two games for the Nuggets, finishing with a combined 18 points, seven rebounds, 19 assists, one steal and two blocks. Although he's struggled at times this season, the 29-year-old might be starting to return to form and a valuable contributor for head coach Mike Malone and his coaching staff in Denver.