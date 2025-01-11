Aaron Gordon Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Gordon (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Mavericks.

After missing the past nine games, Gordon is closing in on a possible return with his first questionable tag since the injury. He's been ramping up his activity at recent practices, and if his conditioning is up to par, the Nuggets could give him the green light to return. If Gordon is cleared, guys like Russell Westbrook and Peyton Watson could lose a bit of value.