Aaron Gordon headshot

Aaron Gordon Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2025

Gordon (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Celtics.

Gordon missed Friday's win over the Pistons, and the questionable tag suggests a decision on the veteran forward's status will be made closer to the 1 p.m. ET tipoff. Gordon, who tweaked his left ankle during Thursday's loss to Milwaukee, is averaging 12.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 0.4 blocks per game across his last 10 appearances.

Aaron Gordon
Denver Nuggets
