Aaron Gordon Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Gordon (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Celtics.

Gordon missed Friday's win over the Pistons, and the questionable tag suggests a decision on the veteran forward's status will be made closer to the 1 p.m. ET tipoff. Gordon, who tweaked his left ankle during Thursday's loss to Milwaukee, is averaging 12.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 0.4 blocks per game across his last 10 appearances.