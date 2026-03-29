Aaron Gordon Injury: Questionable for Sunday
Gordon is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Warriors due to left calf tightness.
Gordon is a late addition to the injury report, which is never a good sign. If he needs to take the night off, Peyton Watson, Cameron Johnson and Spencer Jones will help pick up the slack.
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