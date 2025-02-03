Aaron Gordon Injury: Questionable Monday vs. NOLA

Gordon (calf) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Pelicans.

Gordon has played in 11 of the Nuggets' last 12 games after missing the nine prior contests due to a right calf injury. He has started in Denver's last three games, though it appears he is still working through the issue. Gordon's availability for Monday's game probably won't be known until the Nuggets go through their pregame warmups.