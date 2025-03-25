Aaron Gordon Injury: Questionable to play Wednesday

Gordon (calf) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bucks.

Gordon is dealing with a left ankle sprain while also managing a right calf injury, and the combination of both injuries sidelined him for Monday's matchup against Chicago. The questionable tag suggests a decision on his status will be made closer to Wednesday's 9 p.m. ET tipoff. Still, if he can't go, the Nuggets would be extremely depleted in the frontcourt since Nikola Jokic (ankle) is doubtful. Peyton Watson, DeAndre Jordan and Zeke Nnaji are all candidates to take on additional minutes in the frontcourt if Gordon ends up being ruled out.