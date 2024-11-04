Aaron Gordon Injury: Questionable to return Monday
Gordon is questionable to return during Monday's game against the Raptors due to a right calf strain.
Gordon suited up Monday despite a right knee contusion and right calf inflammation, though it seems he aggravated the calf injury in the first quarter. If the 29-year-old forward is unable to return, Peyton Watson and Hunter Tyson are candidates for an increased role the rest of the way.
