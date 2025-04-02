Aaron Gordon Injury: Questionable Wednesday

Gordon (calf) has been listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Spurs.

Gordon is coming off an impressive performance in Tuesday's heartbreaking loss to the Timberwolves, finishing with 30 points, eight rebounds, five assists and one block. However, he's in danger of missing the second game of a back-to-back against the visiting Spurs while continuing to manage a right calf issue. If the veteran big man cannot play against San Antonio, Denver will likely turn to Peyton Watson (knee), Vlatko Cancar and Zeke Nnaji to pick up the slack in the frontcourt.