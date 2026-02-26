Aaron Gordon headshot

Aaron Gordon Injury: Remaining out vs. OKC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 26, 2026 at 3:13pm

Gordon (hamstring) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Thunder.

Friday's matchup was initially seen as the earliest possible return date for Gordon, but the team has yet to provide another update on his recovery after stating that he'd be evaluated in 4-to-6 weeks -- a report that dates back to Jan. 29. The Arizona product can be considered doubtful for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves.

Aaron Gordon
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aaron Gordon
