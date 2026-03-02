Aaron Gordon headshot

Aaron Gordon Injury: Remains out Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 2, 2026 at 12:41pm

Gordon (hamstring) is out for Monday's game against the Jazz.

Gordon will be sidelined for a 16h straight game due to a right hamstring strain, though head coach David Adelman hinted last Tuesday that the veteran forward could be closing in on a return. The Nuggets will play their 62nd game of the season Monday, and Adelman told Ryan Blackburn of MileHighSports.com that he's hoping that the team can get fully healthy with around 20 games to go. According to Bennett Durando of The Denver Post, Adelman also said last Tuesday that Gordon was doing "basically everything but contact stuff" in practice, but it's unclear how much the veteran forward has progressed since then. Expect the Nuggets to provide another update on Gordon's status leading up to their Thursday/Friday back-to-back set versus the Lakers and Knicks, respectively.

