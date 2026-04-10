Aaron Gordon Injury: Ruled out Friday
Gordon (hamstring) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Thunder, Ryan Blackburn of MileHighSports.com reports.
Along with the rest of Denver's usual starters, Gordon will be held out of Friday's contest. His next opportunity to play will come during Sunday's regular-season finale in San Antonio. With the veteran forward sidelined, Zeke Nnaji and Julian Strawther should see increased playing time, while David Roddy could enter the rotation.
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