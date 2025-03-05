Fantasy Basketball
Aaron Gordon headshot

Aaron Gordon Injury: Ruled out Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 5, 2025 at 6:34pm

Gordon (ankle) is out for Wednesday's game against the Kings, Brendan Vogt of TheDNVR.com reports.

Gordon will be sidelined for a third straight game due to a left ankle sprain, and while he doesn't have a timetable for his return, he should be considered day-to-day until further notice. Depending on the gameplan for Wednesday's game, Russell Westbrook or Zeke Nnaji will be in the starting lineup as his replacement. Gordon's next chance to play will come against the Suns on Friday.

Aaron Gordon
Denver Nuggets
