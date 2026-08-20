Aaron Gordon Injury: Set for big role again
Gordon (calf) could see more usage for Denver in 2026-27 after Peyton Watson was shipped to Cleveland.
Much like teammates Christian Braun and Cameron Johnson, Gordon experienced an injury-plagued 2025-26 campaign but maintained strong productivity when healthy. Gordon averaged 16.2 points, his most since his time with Orlando, 5.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.7 three-pointers in 27.9 minutes per game over 36 regular-season appearances, and Watson's departure presents one less obstacle for usage.
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