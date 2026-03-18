Aaron Gordon Injury: Taking seat Wednesday
Gordon is listed out for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies due to right hamstring injury management.
Gordon will rest up for the second leg of a back-to-back set after posting 12 points, five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 19 minutes during Tuesday's blowout win over the 76ers. Presumably, Gordon will be back in action Friday against Toronto.
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