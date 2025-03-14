Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Aaron Gordon headshot

Aaron Gordon Injury: Trending toward playing Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 14, 2025 at 5:06pm

Gordon (calf) is trending toward playing in Friday's game against the Lakers, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.

Gordon remains formally listed as questionable with calf injury management Friday, but it sounds like he's closer to probable with this update. The Nuggets will likely wait until after pregame warmups before officially confirming the veteran forward's game status, but it sounds like fantasy managers can plan on having Gordon available against Los Angeles.

Aaron Gordon
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now