Aaron Gordon Injury: Trending toward playing Friday
Gordon (calf) is trending toward playing in Friday's game against the Lakers, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.
Gordon remains formally listed as questionable with calf injury management Friday, but it sounds like he's closer to probable with this update. The Nuggets will likely wait until after pregame warmups before officially confirming the veteran forward's game status, but it sounds like fantasy managers can plan on having Gordon available against Los Angeles.
