Aaron Gordon Injury: Unavailable for Game 5
Gordon (calf) has been ruled out for Game 5 of the Western Conference first-round series against the Timberwolves on Monday.
Gordon struggled at times during Game 4 due to his calf injury, and he simply isn't feeling healthy enough to give it a go Monday night. Spencer Jones drew the start in Gordon's place in Game 3 and will be a candidate to do so again Monday.
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