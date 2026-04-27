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Aaron Gordon Injury: Unavailable for Game 5

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Gordon (calf) has been ruled out for Game 5 of the Western Conference first-round series against the Timberwolves on Monday.

Gordon struggled at times during Game 4 due to his calf injury, and he simply isn't feeling healthy enough to give it a go Monday night. Spencer Jones drew the start in Gordon's place in Game 3 and will be a candidate to do so again Monday.

Aaron Gordon
Denver Nuggets
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