Aaron Gordon headshot

Aaron Gordon Injury: Unavailable Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Gordon (hamstring) is out for Thursday's game against the Spurs.

Gordon will get the night off after playing in the first leg of Denver's back-to-back Wednesday against Houston. The Nuggets figure to lean more heavily on Spencer Jones and Tim Hardaway in Gordon's absence.

Aaron Gordon
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aaron Gordon See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aaron Gordon See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 6
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 6
Author Image
Dan Bruno
6 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, March 6
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, March 6
Author Image
Nick Whalen
6 days ago
Nuggets vs. Knicks Prop Bets: Expert Betting Picks for Tonight's Game (March 6, 2026)
NBA
Nuggets vs. Knicks Prop Bets: Expert Betting Picks for Tonight's Game (March 6, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
6 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Under-Rostered Players Poised to Break Out
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Under-Rostered Players Poised to Break Out
Author Image
Mike Barner
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 6
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 6
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
6 days ago