Aaron Gordon Injury: Unlikely to play Wednesday

Gordon (calf) is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves.

Gordon aggravated a right calf injury during Denver's loss to Oklahoma City on Sunday, which prevented him from playing in Monday's rematch. It appears Gordon is trending towards being ruled out for Wednesday's game, but he could make his return against the Lakers on Friday. Zeke Nnaji and Peyton Watson would stand to see more minutes off the bench if Gordon is officially ruled out.