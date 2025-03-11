Fantasy Basketball
Aaron Gordon headshot

Aaron Gordon Injury: Unlikely to play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Gordon (calf) is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves.

Gordon aggravated a right calf injury during Denver's loss to Oklahoma City on Sunday, which prevented him from playing in Monday's rematch. It appears Gordon is trending towards being ruled out for Wednesday's game, but he could make his return against the Lakers on Friday. Zeke Nnaji and Peyton Watson would stand to see more minutes off the bench if Gordon is officially ruled out.

Aaron Gordon
Denver Nuggets
