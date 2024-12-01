Fantasy Basketball
Aaron Gordon Injury: Upgraded to questionable Sunday

Updated on December 1, 2024 at 12:50pm

Gordon (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Clippers.

Gordon has missed 10 straight outings due to a right calf strain, though his status being upgraded from doubtful to questionable bodes well for his potential return to game action soon. Even If the 29-year-old forward is deemed available Sunday, he will likely remain under a minutes restriction. If Gordon is sidelined once again, his next chance to return will come in Tuesday's NBA Cup matchup versus Golden State.

