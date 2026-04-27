Aaron Gordon Injury: Will be game-time call
Gordon (calf) is being considered a true game-time decision ahead of Monday's Game 5 against Minnesota, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.
Gordon managed to return for Saturday's Game 4 and put up nine points in 23 minutes, but it's clear he's not yet over the calf injury. He'll test the calf in pre-game warmups before the Nuggets provide another update on his status for Game 5.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aaron Gordon See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 252 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 252 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, April 234 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 234 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 234 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aaron Gordon See More