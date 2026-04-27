Aaron Gordon Injury: Will be game-time call

Gordon (calf) is being considered a true game-time decision ahead of Monday's Game 5 against Minnesota, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

Gordon managed to return for Saturday's Game 4 and put up nine points in 23 minutes, but it's clear he's not yet over the calf injury. He'll test the calf in pre-game warmups before the Nuggets provide another update on his status for Game 5.