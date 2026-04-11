Aaron Gordon Injury: Won't go in regular-season finale
Gordon (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Spurs.
Gordon will miss a second straight game due to right hamstring injury management, though he should be good to go for the start of the postseason. He'll finish the 2025-26 regular season with averages of 16.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists across 27.9 minutes per game in 36 appearances (33 starts). David Roddy and Julian Strawther will likely see increased playing time in Gordon's absence Sunday.
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