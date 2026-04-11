Aaron Gordon headshot

Aaron Gordon Injury: Won't go in regular-season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 11, 2026 at 5:00pm

Gordon (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Spurs.

Gordon will miss a second straight game due to right hamstring injury management, though he should be good to go for the start of the postseason. He'll finish the 2025-26 regular season with averages of 16.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists across 27.9 minutes per game in 36 appearances (33 starts). David Roddy and Julian Strawther will likely see increased playing time in Gordon's absence Sunday.

Aaron Gordon
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aaron Gordon See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aaron Gordon See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 10
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, April 6
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, April 6
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 27
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 27
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
15 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
Author Image
Joe Mayo
24 days ago