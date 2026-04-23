Aaron Gordon Injury: Won't play in Game 3

Gordon (calf) has been ruled out for Game 3 against the Timberwolves on Thursday, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Gordon was originally added to the injury report as probable after dealing with some calf tightness following Game 2, but he was downgraded to questionable earlier in the day Thursday and has now been ruled out. Look for Spencer Jones and Tim Hardaway to see more run in the frontcourt in Gordon's absence.