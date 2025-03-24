Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Aaron Gordon headshot

Aaron Gordon Injury: Won't play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2025

Gordon (calf/ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Bulls.

Gordon will miss his sixth outing during March due to right calf injury management and a left ankle sprain. With the 29-year-old joining Nikola Jokic (ankle) on the sideline, Peyton Watson, DeAndre Jordan and Zeke Nnaji are all candidates for an uptick in playing time. Gordon's next chance to play will come Wednesday versus Milwaukee.

Aaron Gordon
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now