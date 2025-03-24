Aaron Gordon Injury: Won't play Monday

Gordon (calf/ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Bulls.

Gordon will miss his sixth outing during March due to right calf injury management and a left ankle sprain. With the 29-year-old joining Nikola Jokic (ankle) on the sideline, Peyton Watson, DeAndre Jordan and Zeke Nnaji are all candidates for an uptick in playing time. Gordon's next chance to play will come Wednesday versus Milwaukee.