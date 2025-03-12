Aaron Gordon Injury: Won't play Wednesday
Gordon has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Minnesota.
As expected, Gordon will remain in street clothes for Wednesday's contest after being listed as doubtful due to a right calf injury. Look for Zeke Nnaji and Peyton Watson to see more action against the Timberwolves. Gordon's next chance to play will come Friday against the Lakers -- the first leg of a back-to-back.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now