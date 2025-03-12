Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Aaron Gordon headshot

Aaron Gordon Injury: Won't play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 12, 2025 at 6:20pm

Gordon has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Minnesota.

As expected, Gordon will remain in street clothes for Wednesday's contest after being listed as doubtful due to a right calf injury. Look for Zeke Nnaji and Peyton Watson to see more action against the Timberwolves. Gordon's next chance to play will come Friday against the Lakers -- the first leg of a back-to-back.

Aaron Gordon
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now