Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Aaron Gordon headshot

Aaron Gordon News: Available Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 7, 2025 at 6:14pm

Gordon (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Suns.

Gordon was initially listed as questionable due to a sprained left ankle, but he recovered in time to suit up here. This means the power forward will return from a three-game absence and is expected to recover his place in the starting lineup. He's averaging 19.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 0.8 steals per game in three appearances since the All-Star break before going down with the aforementioned injury.

Aaron Gordon
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now