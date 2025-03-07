Aaron Gordon News: Available Friday

Gordon (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Suns.

Gordon was initially listed as questionable due to a sprained left ankle, but he recovered in time to suit up here. This means the power forward will return from a three-game absence and is expected to recover his place in the starting lineup. He's averaging 19.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 0.8 steals per game in three appearances since the All-Star break before going down with the aforementioned injury.