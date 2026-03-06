Aaron Gordon News: Available to play
Gordon (hamstring) is available for Friday's game against the Knicks.
This will be Gordon's first game back since aggravating his hamstring injury Jan. 23, so he'll likely have some heavy minutes restrictions. His return should result in less playing time for Zeke Nnaji and Julian Strawther.
