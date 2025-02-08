Aaron Gordon News: Available vs. Phoenix

Gordon (calf) has been cleared to play Saturday against the Suns.

Gordon has been dealing with right calf soreness, but that won't keep him off the floor Saturday against Phoenix. The veteran big man has been cleared to play and will likely have a heavy workload with Michael Porter (hamstring) ruled out. The 29-year-old is averaging 12.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game this season for the Nuggets.